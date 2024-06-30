Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 12 – COL Rich Butler and COL Marco J. Lyons – "On War with China - A View from Early 2024"

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 12 – COL Rich Butler and COL Marco J. Lyons – "On War with China - A View from Early 2024"

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In 2012, the late diplomat and RAND Corporation Senior Fellow James Dobbins wrote an article titled “War with China,” which was published in the journal Survival. The article asserted that there were several potential cases for conflict with China, including North Korea’s collapse and an unrestrained Sino-Indian border war. But, Dobbins claimed, as long as America could deter certain Chinese behaviors, these cases were unlikely to come to fruition. Colonel Marco J. Lyons and Colonel Rich Butler revisit Dobbins’ article in this episode.

    Keywords: China, PLA, diplomacy, Taiwan, Japan, North Korea

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:16
    Artist COL Rich Butler and COL Marco J. Lyons
    Album CLSC Dialogues
    Track # 12
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    TAGS

    Japan
    North Korea
    China
    Taiwan
    diplomacy
    PLA

