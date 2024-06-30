CLSC Dialogues – Ep 12 – COL Rich Butler and COL Marco J. Lyons – "On War with China - A View from Early 2024"

In 2012, the late diplomat and RAND Corporation Senior Fellow James Dobbins wrote an article titled “War with China,” which was published in the journal Survival. The article asserted that there were several potential cases for conflict with China, including North Korea’s collapse and an unrestrained Sino-Indian border war. But, Dobbins claimed, as long as America could deter certain Chinese behaviors, these cases were unlikely to come to fruition. Colonel Marco J. Lyons and Colonel Rich Butler revisit Dobbins’ article in this episode.
Keywords: China, PLA, diplomacy, Taiwan, Japan, North Korea
