    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 6 – Dr. Phillip C. Saunders – China Center Director Series – Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Dr. Phillip C. Saunders is director of the Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs in the Institute for National Strategic Studies at National Defense University. In this episode, he discusses the organization’s research efforts, product lines, and more.

    Keywords: Institute for National Strategic Studies, Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs, China, global order, strategy, education, National Defense University

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 15:08
    Location: PA, US
