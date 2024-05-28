CLSC Dialogues – Ep 6 – Dr. Phillip C. Saunders – China Center Director Series – Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80701" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Phillip C. Saunders is director of the Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs in the Institute for National Strategic Studies at National Defense University. In this episode, he discusses the organization’s research efforts, product lines, and more.



Keywords: Institute for National Strategic Studies, Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs, China, global order, strategy, education, National Defense University