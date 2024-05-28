CLSC Dialogues – Ep 6 – Dr. Phillip C. Saunders – China Center Director Series – Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs

Dr. Phillip C. Saunders is director of the Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs in the Institute for National Strategic Studies at National Defense University. In this episode, he discusses the organization’s research efforts, product lines, and more.
Keywords: Institute for National Strategic Studies, Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs, China, global order, strategy, education, National Defense University
