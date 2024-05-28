Daniel Rice is the China political and military strategy subject matter expert at Marine Corps University. In this episode, he explains how Marine Corps University and its Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare contribute to the community of interest.
Keywords: Marine Corps University, China, global order, strategy, education, Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 15:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80700
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110342923.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Artist
|Daniel Rice
|Album
|CLSC Dialogues
|Track #
|5
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 5 – Daniel Rice – China Center Director Series – Marine Corps University, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT