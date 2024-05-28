CLSC Dialogues – Ep 5 – Daniel Rice – China Center Director Series – Marine Corps University

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80700" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Daniel Rice is the China political and military strategy subject matter expert at Marine Corps University. In this episode, he explains how Marine Corps University and its Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare contribute to the community of interest.



Keywords: Marine Corps University, China, global order, strategy, education, Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare