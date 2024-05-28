Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 5 – Daniel Rice – China Center Director Series – Marine Corps University

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 5 – Daniel Rice – China Center Director Series – Marine Corps University

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Daniel Rice is the China political and military strategy subject matter expert at Marine Corps University. In this episode, he explains how Marine Corps University and its Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare contribute to the community of interest.

    Keywords: Marine Corps University, China, global order, strategy, education, Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80700
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110342923.mp3
    Length: 00:10:00
    Artist Daniel Rice
    Album CLSC Dialogues
    Track # 5
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 5 – Daniel Rice – China Center Director Series – Marine Corps University, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strategy
    China
    education
    Marine Corps University
    global order
    Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT