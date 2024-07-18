Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 14 – Josh Arostegui – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with Josh Arostegui

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 14 – Josh Arostegui – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with Josh Arostegui

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, Josh Arostegui discusses some of the more salient points regarding how prepared the PRC is for a protracted war. He describes how the PLA remains designed to execute large-scale combat operations through the existence of unique PLA reserve, militia-centric organizations, and deep military integration within the country’s civilian infrastructure.

    Keywords: China, PLA, civilian-military fusion, landpower, protracted war, PLA reserve, PLA military militia

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81574
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110448980.mp3
    Length: 00:12:12
    Artist Josh Arostegui
    Album CLSC Dialogues
    Track # 14
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 14 – Josh Arostegui – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with Josh Arostegui, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China
    PLA
    landpower
    civilian-military fusion
    PLA reserve
    PLA military militia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download