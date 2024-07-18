CLSC Dialogues – Ep 14 – Josh Arostegui – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with Josh Arostegui

In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, Josh Arostegui discusses some of the more salient points regarding how prepared the PRC is for a protracted war. He describes how the PLA remains designed to execute large-scale combat operations through the existence of unique PLA reserve, militia-centric organizations, and deep military integration within the country’s civilian infrastructure.



Keywords: China, PLA, civilian-military fusion, landpower, protracted war, PLA reserve, PLA military militia