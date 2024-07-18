In this episode of CLSC Dialogues, Josh Arostegui discusses some of the more salient points regarding how prepared the PRC is for a protracted war. He describes how the PLA remains designed to execute large-scale combat operations through the existence of unique PLA reserve, militia-centric organizations, and deep military integration within the country’s civilian infrastructure.
Keywords: China, PLA, civilian-military fusion, landpower, protracted war, PLA reserve, PLA military militia
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 11:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81574
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110448980.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:12
|Artist
|Josh Arostegui
|Album
|CLSC Dialogues
|Track #
|14
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 14 – Josh Arostegui – Protracted War Series: A Discussion with Josh Arostegui, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.