CLSC Dialogues – Ep 11 – COL Rich Butler and COL Brandon Teague – On the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

In this episode, Colonel Rich Butler and Colonel Brandon Teague discuss the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade and its contributions to the US Indo-Pacific and how persistent presence and advisory roles contribute to the concept of integrated deterrence. Teague also shares some recent operations activities his team has participated in and their key accomplishments.



Keywords: 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Indo-Pacific, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Operation Pathways, joint interior lines