Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 11 – COL Rich Butler and COL Brandon Teague – On the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 11 – COL Rich Butler and COL Brandon Teague – On the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode, Colonel Rich Butler and Colonel Brandon Teague discuss the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade and its contributions to the US Indo-Pacific and how persistent presence and advisory roles contribute to the concept of integrated deterrence. Teague also shares some recent operations activities his team has participated in and their key accomplishments.

    Keywords: 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Indo-Pacific, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Operation Pathways, joint interior lines

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 12:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81136
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110409808.mp3
    Length: 00:10:47
    Artist COL Rich Butler and COL Brandon Teague
    Album CLSC Dialogues
    Track # 11
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcsat
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 11 – COL Rich Butler and COL Brandon Teague – On the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center
    Operation Pathways
    joint interior lines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT