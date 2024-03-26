Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 1 – LTG Xavier T. Brunson, Retired MAJGEN Mick Ryan, and COL Rich Butler – New Technologies and Emerging Trends in the Indo-Pacific

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode of CLSC Dialogues: Landpower in the Indo-Pacific, Lieutenant General Xavier T. Brunson, the commanding general of I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, retired Major General Mick Ryan of the Australian Army, and Colonel Rich Butler, director of the China Landpower Studies Center, discuss new technologies and emerging trends in the Indo-Pacific.

    Keywords: China, Indo-Pacific, unmanned systems, leadership, emerging technologies

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:51
    leadership
    China
    unmanned systems
    Indo-Pacific
    emerging technologies

