In this episode of CLSC Dialogues: Landpower in the Indo-Pacific, Lieutenant General Xavier T. Brunson, the commanding general of I Corps and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, retired Major General Mick Ryan of the Australian Army, and Colonel Rich Butler, director of the China Landpower Studies Center, discuss new technologies and emerging trends in the Indo-Pacific.
Keywords: China, Indo-Pacific, unmanned systems, leadership, emerging technologies
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 09:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79620
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110202644.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:46
|Artist
|LTG Xavier T. Brunson, Retired MAJGEN Mick Ryan, and COL Rich Butler
|Album
|CLSC Dialogues
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 1 – LTG Xavier T. Brunson, Retired MAJGEN Mick Ryan, and COL Rich Butler – New Technologies and Emerging Trends in the Indo-Pacific, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT