    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 3 – COL Rich Butler – China Center Director Series – China Landpower Studies Center

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    COL Rich Butler, director of the China Landpower Studies Center (CLSC) in the Strategic Studies Institute at the US Army War College discusses the scope and mission of the CLSC and introduces its researchers and 2024 conference theme. The CLSC stood up in January 2024 to tackle questions about China’s emergence as a global power and its implications for the US military.
    Keywords: China Landpower Studies Center, China, global order, strategy, education

