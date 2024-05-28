Join Christopher Sharman and Dr. Andrew S. Erickson as they discuss the China Maritime Studies Institute at the Naval War College. Sharman serves as the director of the China Maritime Studies Institute and Erickson—who helped stand up the organization in 2006—is professor of strategy in the China Maritime Studies Institute.
Keywords: China Maritime Studies Institute, China, global order, strategy, education, Naval War College
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 11:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80729
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110345016.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:42
|Artist
|Christopher Sharman and Dr. Andrew S. Erickson
|Album
|CLSC Dialogues
|Track #
|7
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 7 – Christopher Sharman and Dr. Andrew S. Erickson – China Center Director Series – China Maritime Studies Institute, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT