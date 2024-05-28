Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 7 – Christopher Sharman and Dr. Andrew S. Erickson – China Center Director Series – China Maritime Studies Institute

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Join Christopher Sharman and Dr. Andrew S. Erickson as they discuss the China Maritime Studies Institute at the Naval War College. Sharman serves as the director of the China Maritime Studies Institute and Erickson—who helped stand up the organization in 2006—is professor of strategy in the China Maritime Studies Institute.

    Keywords: China Maritime Studies Institute, China, global order, strategy, education, Naval War College

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 11:50
    Length: 00:14:42
    Naval War College
    strategy
    China
    education
    global order
    China Maritime Studies Institute

