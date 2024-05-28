CLSC Dialogues – Ep 7 – Christopher Sharman and Dr. Andrew S. Erickson – China Center Director Series – China Maritime Studies Institute

Join Christopher Sharman and Dr. Andrew S. Erickson as they discuss the China Maritime Studies Institute at the Naval War College. Sharman serves as the director of the China Maritime Studies Institute and Erickson—who helped stand up the organization in 2006—is professor of strategy in the China Maritime Studies Institute.



Keywords: China Maritime Studies Institute, China, global order, strategy, education, Naval War College