The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 22 - The Aviation Digest

Col. Sean Keefe, Director, USAACE Directorate of Training and Doctrine (DOTD), and Lt. Col. Julie MacKnyght, Chief, Doctrine and Tactics Division, DOTD, discuss the Aviation Digest.
Learn more about the Digest at https://home.army.mil/novosel/aviationdigest
Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.
