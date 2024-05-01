Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 22 - The Aviation Digest

    05.03.2024

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Col. Sean Keefe, Director, USAACE Directorate of Training and Doctrine (DOTD), and Lt. Col. Julie MacKnyght, Chief, Doctrine and Tactics Division, DOTD, discuss the Aviation Digest.

    Learn more about the Digest at https://home.army.mil/novosel/aviationdigest

    Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 21:44
