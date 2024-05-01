The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 22 - The Aviation Digest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80281" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Col. Sean Keefe, Director, USAACE Directorate of Training and Doctrine (DOTD), and Lt. Col. Julie MacKnyght, Chief, Doctrine and Tactics Division, DOTD, discuss the Aviation Digest.



Learn more about the Digest at https://home.army.mil/novosel/aviationdigest



Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.