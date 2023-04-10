A special edition of the USAACE-8: Col. Eric Puls, director of Training and Doctrine, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, and Lt. Col. Julie MacKnyght, , chief of Doctrine and Tactics Division, DOTD, discuss the implications of FM 3-0 for Army Aviation Doctrine.
Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 19:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73564
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109568493.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:50
|Artist
|U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
|Conductor
|Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard
|Album
|The USAACE-8 Podcast
|Track #
|17
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 16 - FM 3-0 Implications for Army Aviation Doctrine, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT