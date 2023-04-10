The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 16 - FM 3-0 Implications for Army Aviation Doctrine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73564" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A special edition of the USAACE-8: Col. Eric Puls, director of Training and Doctrine, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, and Lt. Col. Julie MacKnyght, , chief of Doctrine and Tactics Division, DOTD, discuss the implications of FM 3-0 for Army Aviation Doctrine.



Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.