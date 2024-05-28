Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 24 - Training Support Facility

    05.31.2024

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    A special edition of the USAACE-8: Bryant Macfarlane, U.S. Army Aviation Museum and Training Support Facility curator, and Billy Croslow, U.S. Army Aviation branch historian, discuss the William A. Howell Training Support Facility.

    Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 16:20
