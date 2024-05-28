The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 24 - Training Support Facility

A special edition of the USAACE-8: Bryant Macfarlane, U.S. Army Aviation Museum and Training Support Facility curator, and Billy Croslow, U.S. Army Aviation branch historian, discuss the William A. Howell Training Support Facility.
Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.
