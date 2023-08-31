Eric Peckham, collective training specialist, Directorate of Training and Doctrine at USAACE, discuss the Army Aviation Combined Arms Training Strategy (CATS).
Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 11:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76201
|Filename:
|2309/DOD_109862258.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Artist
|U.S. Army Avaition Center of Excellence
|Conductor
|Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard
|Album
|The USAACE-8 Podcast
|Track #
|18
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 17 - Army Aviation Combined Arms Training Strategy, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT