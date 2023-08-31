Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 17 - Army Aviation Combined Arms Training Strategy

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 17 - Army Aviation Combined Arms Training Strategy

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Eric Peckham, collective training specialist, Directorate of Training and Doctrine at USAACE, discuss the Army Aviation Combined Arms Training Strategy (CATS).

    Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 11:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76201
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109862258.mp3
    Length: 00:06:49
    Artist U.S. Army Avaition Center of Excellence
    Conductor Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard
    Album The USAACE-8 Podcast
    Track # 18
    Disc # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 17 - Army Aviation Combined Arms Training Strategy, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

