    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 12 - Aviation Maintenance Training Program

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Command Sgt. Maj. James D. Wilson, the Army Aviation Branch Command Sergeant Major, discusses the Aviation Maintenance Training Program.

    Suggestions to improve TC 3-04.71 can be emailed to usarmy.rucker.avncoe.mbx.doctrine-branch@army.mil. Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 11:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67985
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108727295.mp3
    Length: 00:06:22
    Artist The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Conductor LTC Andy Thaggard
    Album The USAACE-8 Podcast
    Track # 13
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 27

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 12 - Aviation Maintenance Training Program, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

