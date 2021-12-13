Command Sgt. Maj. James D. Wilson, the Army Aviation Branch Command Sergeant Major, discusses the Aviation Maintenance Training Program.
Suggestions to improve TC 3-04.71 can be emailed to usarmy.rucker.avncoe.mbx.doctrine-branch@army.mil. Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 11:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67985
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108727295.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Artist
|The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
|Conductor
|LTC Andy Thaggard
|Album
|The USAACE-8 Podcast
|Track #
|13
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|27
This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 12 - Aviation Maintenance Training Program, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT