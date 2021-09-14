Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 6 - Emergency Response Methodology

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael "Myke" L. Lewis Jr., chief warrant officer of the aviation branch, discuss emergency response methodology.

    Interested in a particular Army aviation topic? Email your suggestions to Army.USAACE.8@Mail.Mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 11:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 6 - Emergency Response Methodology, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

