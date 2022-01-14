The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 13 - Air Cavalry Leaders Course

Did you know that the Air Cavalry Leaders Course trains and evaluates Aviation leaders to plan, prepare, execute, and assess reconnaissance and security operations in a Large Scale Combat Operations? You did, great! But did you know the course is open to all Army branches? No you didn't...



Major Matt Clawson, ACLC director, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Elden Engelhard, Aviation Tactics and Mission Survivability Officer, discusses the course's doctrinal foundation, history, student expectations, and outcomes (among other things).



Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.