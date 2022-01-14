Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 13 - Air Cavalry Leaders Course

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 13 - Air Cavalry Leaders Course

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Did you know that the Air Cavalry Leaders Course trains and evaluates Aviation leaders to plan, prepare, execute, and assess reconnaissance and security operations in a Large Scale Combat Operations? You did, great! But did you know the course is open to all Army branches? No you didn't...

    Major Matt Clawson, ACLC director, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Elden Engelhard, Aviation Tactics and Mission Survivability Officer, discusses the course's doctrinal foundation, history, student expectations, and outcomes (among other things).

    Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 17:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68305
    Filename: 2201/DOD_108767962.mp3
    Length: 00:07:29
    Artist U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Conductor Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard
    Album The USAACE-8 Podcast
    Track # 14
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
