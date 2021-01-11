Did you know that Warrant Officers comprise 75% of all Army Aviation pilots? CW5 Myke Lewis, Chief Warrant Officer of the Aviation Branch, CW5 Steve Donahue, USAACE OPFD (the Army Aviation proponent), CW5 Steve Napoli, WOCC International & Strategic Studies department head, CW5 Karl Metz, USAACE Advanced Warfighting Skills course director, and CW4 Christian Ramirez, USAACE DOTD officer training branch discuss the Army Aviation Warrant Officer: expectations, education, doctrine, and the profession of arms.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2021 10:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67711
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108661509.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Artist
|U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
|Conductor
|Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard
|Album
|The USAACE-8 Podcast
|Track #
|10
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 9 - The Army Aviation Warrant Officer, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT