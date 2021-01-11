The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 9 - The Army Aviation Warrant Officer

Did you know that Warrant Officers comprise 75% of all Army Aviation pilots? CW5 Myke Lewis, Chief Warrant Officer of the Aviation Branch, CW5 Steve Donahue, USAACE OPFD (the Army Aviation proponent), CW5 Steve Napoli, WOCC International & Strategic Studies department head, CW5 Karl Metz, USAACE Advanced Warfighting Skills course director, and CW4 Christian Ramirez, USAACE DOTD officer training branch discuss the Army Aviation Warrant Officer: expectations, education, doctrine, and the profession of arms.