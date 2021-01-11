Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 9 - The Army Aviation Warrant Officer

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 9 - The Army Aviation Warrant Officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Did you know that Warrant Officers comprise 75% of all Army Aviation pilots? CW5 Myke Lewis, Chief Warrant Officer of the Aviation Branch, CW5 Steve Donahue, USAACE OPFD (the Army Aviation proponent), CW5 Steve Napoli, WOCC International & Strategic Studies department head, CW5 Karl Metz, USAACE Advanced Warfighting Skills course director, and CW4 Christian Ramirez, USAACE DOTD officer training branch discuss the Army Aviation Warrant Officer: expectations, education, doctrine, and the profession of arms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 11.02.2021 10:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67711
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108661509.mp3
    Length: 00:07:04
    Artist U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Conductor Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard
    Album The USAACE-8 Podcast
    Track # 10
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 9 - The Army Aviation Warrant Officer, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 3 - Army Aviation Platoons
    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 4 - The USAACE Credentialing Program
    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 5 - ATP 3-04.20, Army Fixed-Wing Operations
    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 6 - Emergency Response Methodology
    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 7 - The NCOA-Rucker Experience
    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 8 - Army Aviation Branch Awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE-8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT