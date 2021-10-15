Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 8 - Army Aviation Branch Awards

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Lt. Col. Chris Mariani, USAACE G-1/4, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Simmons, USAACE G1 operations officer, discuss Army Aviation Branch Awards: the Ellis D. Parker Award, Order of Daedalians Award, American Legion Aviators’ Post 743, and the Anne Morrow Lindbergh Award.

    Award guidelines and formats are available at https://home.army.mil/rucker/index.php/about/usaace/usaace-g1g4

