The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 20 - Army Reserve Aviation Command

Brig. Gen. Roger Deon, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command (ARAC), discusses the ARAC and its role and capabilities within the Army Aviation Enterprise.
More ARAC info is available at: https://www.usar.army.mil/ARAC/Aviation-Command-Units
Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 06:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78954
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110126626.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:20
|Artist
|U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
|Conductor
|Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard
|Album
|The USAACE-8 Podcast
|Track #
|21
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
