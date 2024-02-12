The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 20 - Army Reserve Aviation Command

Brig. Gen. Roger Deon, Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command (ARAC), discusses the ARAC and its role and capabilities within the Army Aviation Enterprise.



More ARAC info is available at: https://www.usar.army.mil/ARAC/Aviation-Command-Units



Topic suggestions and feedback for The USAACE-8 Podcast can be emailed to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.