    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 11 - Project Convergence

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 11 - Project Convergence

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    COL Josh Higgins, Aviation Capability Development and Integration (CDID) director, U.S. Army Futures and Concept Center, explains Project Convergence and it's relationship to Army Aviation.

    Learn more about Project Convergence at https://armyfuturescommand.com/convergence/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.06.2021 11:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67944
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108714528.mp3
    Length: 00:08:19
    Artist U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Conductor LTC Andy Thaggard
    Album The USAACE-8 Podcast
    Track # 12
    Year 2011
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 11 - Project Convergence, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

