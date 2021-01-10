Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 7 - The NCOA-Rucker Experience

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 7 - The NCOA-Rucker Experience

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Sergeants 1st Class Anthony Graham, Daniel J. Dartt, and Hermer W. Cortezvasquez, discuss the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Rucker's Advanced and Senior Leader Courses during this episode of the USAACE-8. Topics range from sign-in procedures, preparedness tips, how the course has changed to meet Large Scale Combat Operations requirements,.

    This work, The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 7 - The NCOA-Rucker Experience, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAACE
    USAACE8

