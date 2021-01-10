The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 7 - The NCOA-Rucker Experience

Sergeants 1st Class Anthony Graham, Daniel J. Dartt, and Hermer W. Cortezvasquez, discuss the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy - Rucker's Advanced and Senior Leader Courses during this episode of the USAACE-8. Topics range from sign-in procedures, preparedness tips, how the course has changed to meet Large Scale Combat Operations requirements,.