    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 5 - ATP 3-04.20, Army Fixed-Wing Operations

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joshua E. Snow, USAACE Directorate of Evaluation and Standards fixed wing branch chief, discusses ATP 3-04.20, Army Fixed-Wing Operations, a new ATP published June 3, 2021, as well as the Army fixed-wing fleet.

    Interested in a particular Army aviation topic? Email your suggestions to Army.USAACE.8@Mail.Mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 15:50
    Category: Newscasts
