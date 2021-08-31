The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 5 - ATP 3-04.20, Army Fixed-Wing Operations

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joshua E. Snow, USAACE Directorate of Evaluation and Standards fixed wing branch chief, discusses ATP 3-04.20, Army Fixed-Wing Operations, a new ATP published June 3, 2021, as well as the Army fixed-wing fleet.
