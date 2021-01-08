Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 3 - Army Aviation Platoons

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Lt. Col. Brian Schapker, USAACE Aviation Doctrine Division Chief, discusses ATP 3-04.23, Army Aviation Platoons, a new publication released May 17, 2021. Suggested doctrine edits can be sent to usary.rucker.avncoe.mbx.doctrine-branch@mail.mil.

    Email your topic suggestions to Army.USAACE.8@Mail.Mil.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.01.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
