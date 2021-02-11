Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 42. MCU Arctic Symposium

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67712" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is episode 42 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guests are Col. Brian Cole, MCU's Marine Corps Reserves Chair; Lt.Col. Joern Qviller, Norwegian Army and faculty at the Command and Staff College; and Dr. Lon Strauss, Associate Professor of Military History at the Command and Staff College. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.