This is episode 42 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guests are Col. Brian Cole, MCU's Marine Corps Reserves Chair; Lt.Col. Joern Qviller, Norwegian Army and faculty at the Command and Staff College; and Dr. Lon Strauss, Associate Professor of Military History at the Command and Staff College. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2021 09:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67712
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108661520.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:40
|Artist
|Marine Corps University
|Album
|Eagles, Globes, and Anchors
|Track #
|42
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 42. MCU Arctic Symposium, by Rebecca Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT