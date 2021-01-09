Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 41. On Contested Shores

This is episode 41 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guests are Timothy Heck and Brett Friedman. Dr. Johnson's guests discuss their new edited volume, On Contested Shores. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.
