Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 26. Naval Education Strategy

This is episode 26 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Mr. John Kroger, Chief Learning Officer of the Navy. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses the new Education for Seapower Strategy 2020. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.