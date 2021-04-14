Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 35. Maximilian Uriarte on Terminal Lance and The White Donkey

This is episode 35 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Maximilian Uriarte, also known as Terminal Lance. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses his book, The White Donkey, and its significance as part of the Commandant's Professional Reading List. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.