Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 8. Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Creativity

This is episode 8 of the podcast Eagles, Globes, and Anchors from the Marine Corps War College (MCWAR) featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Marine Corps University. Dr. Johnson's guest is Val Jackson from Marine Corps University’s Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Creativity. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses the innovative work being done for the Marine Corps by the Krulak Center. Eagles, Globes, and Anchors is the strategically-minded podcast of the Marine Corps War College, covering the intersection of strategy, security, and warfare. The Marine Corps War College, as the senior PME institution of the Marine Corps, educates selected military and civilian professionals in order to develop critical thinkers, military strategists, joint warfighters and strategic leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of a complex and dynamic security environment. The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense. You can follow the Marine Corps War College on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @mcwarcollege.(Podcast created by: US Air Force Lt Col Jason Palma)