Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 24.Navy and Marine Corps Integration

This is episode 24 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is CAPT Andria Slough, the Navy Chair at MCU. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses the Education for Seapower Report and the challenges of Navy Marine Corps Integration. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.
