    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 34. Commandant's Reading List

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Audio by Rebecca Johnson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 34 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guests are 1stSgt Monica Cervantes from the Lejeune Leadership Institute, Maj. Ian Brown of the Krulak Center for Innovation and Future Warfare, and Monika Mazlowski of the Gray Research Center. Dr. Johnson's guests discuss the Commandant's Professional Reading Program. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.

