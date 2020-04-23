Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 29. MCDP 7 Learning

This is episode 29 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is MajGen William F. Mullen, Commanding General, Training and Education Command. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses the new Marine Corps doctrinal pub, MCDP 7. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.