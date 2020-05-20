Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 31. Emergent Technology and National Security

This is episode 31 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Dr. Brandon Valeriano, The Donald Bren Chair of Military Innovation. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses developments in emerging technology and their implications for national security. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.