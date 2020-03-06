Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 32. BGen Bargeron MCU Year End Review

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 32. BGen Bargeron MCU Year End Review

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Audio by Rebecca Johnson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 32 of the podcast Eagles, Globes, and Anchors from the Marine Corps University (MCU) featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is BGen Jay Bargeron, President, Marine Corps University and Commanding General, Education Command. BGen Bargeron discusses how MCU responded to the COVID-pandemic and plans for AY21. The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense. You can follow Marine Corps University on Facebook and Twitter at @marinecorpsu.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63716
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107838937.mp3
    Length: 00:22:37
    Artist Marine Corps University
    Album Eagles, Globes, and Anchors
    Track # 32
    Year 2020
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 32. BGen Bargeron MCU Year End Review, by Rebecca Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 8. Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Creativity
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 29. MCDP 7 Learning
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 30. JD Work on Cyber Conflict and Security
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors -- 31. Emergent Technology and National Security

    TAGS

    PME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT