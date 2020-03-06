Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 32. BGen Bargeron MCU Year End Review

This is episode 32 of the podcast Eagles, Globes, and Anchors from the Marine Corps University (MCU) featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is BGen Jay Bargeron, President, Marine Corps University and Commanding General, Education Command. BGen Bargeron discusses how MCU responded to the COVID-pandemic and plans for AY21. The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions of the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense. You can follow Marine Corps University on Facebook and Twitter at @marinecorpsu.