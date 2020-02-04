Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 28. Strategic Communication and Informational Power

This is episode 28 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Mr. Donald Bishop, The Donald Bren Chair in Strategic Communications at Marine Corps University, a position funded by Marine Corps University Foundation. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses strategic communication and the significance of informational power. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.