Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 44. The Rise and Decline of U.S. Military Culture Programs

This is episode 44 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Dr. Kerry Fosher, MCU's Director of Research. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses her new edited volume, The Rise and Decline of U.S. Military Culture Programs. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.