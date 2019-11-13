Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 20.Maritime Strategic Thought

This is episode 20 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guests are Mr. Paul Westermeyer and Dr. Brianne Robertson of Marine Corps University's History Division. Dr. Johnson's guests discuss their new anthology, The Legacy of American Naval Power: Reinvigorating Maritime Strategic Thought. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.