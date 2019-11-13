(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 20.Maritime Strategic Thought

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 20.Maritime Strategic Thought

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2019

    Audio by Rebecca Johnson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 20 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guests are Mr. Paul Westermeyer and Dr. Brianne Robertson of Marine Corps University's History Division. Dr. Johnson's guests discuss their new anthology, The Legacy of American Naval Power: Reinvigorating Maritime Strategic Thought. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 20.Maritime Strategic Thought, by Rebecca Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

