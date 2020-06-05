Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 30. JD Work on Cyber Conflict and Security

This is episode 30 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Mr. JD Work, the Bren Chair for Cyber Conflict and Security. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses current cyber security challenges and how the United States can best overcome them. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.