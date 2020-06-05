Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 30. JD Work on Cyber Conflict and Security

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 30. JD Work on Cyber Conflict and Security

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2020

    Audio by Rebecca Johnson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    This is episode 30 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Mr. JD Work, the Bren Chair for Cyber Conflict and Security. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses current cyber security challenges and how the United States can best overcome them. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2020
    Date Posted: 05.06.2020 08:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63543
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107802685.mp3
    Length: 00:30:28
    Artist Marine Corps University
    Album Eagles, Globes, and Anchors
    Track # 30
    Year 2020
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 22

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 30. JD Work on Cyber Conflict and Security, by Rebecca Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors – 8. Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Creativity
    Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 29. MCDP 7 Learning

    TAGS

    Cyber
    PME
    MCU

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT