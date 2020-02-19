Eagles, Globes, and Anchors - 25. Naval Strategy for the Future

This is episode 25 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is Mr. Bryan McGrath, Managing Director of the FerryBridge Group. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses contemporary and future naval challenges. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.