(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaiʻi National Guard Concludes Multi-Month Response to Severe Weather

    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms

    Photo By Capt. Deborah Kwan | The Hawaii National Guard hosted state and county emergency management leaders during...... read more read more

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Story by Rachel Blaire 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Hawaiʻi National Guard Concludes Multi-Month Response to Severe Weather

    The Hawaiʻi National Guard (HING) has concluded a multi-month, statewide response at the end of May after providing extensive support to communities impacted by a series of powerful Kona Low storms and severe weather events in March and April 2026. The complex, multi-island mission, which at its peak saw as many as 500 Soldiers and Airmen on State Active Duty, transitioned from dramatic life-saving rescues to sustained recovery operations that continued until May 22, 2026.

    The response began in mid-March with the first of three storm systems. The HING initially activated about 90 personnel, deploying High Water Vehicle Teams (HWVT) and embedding liaisons in county emergency operations centers.

    During this first storm, Guard members evacuated 24 civilians from floodwaters on Hawaiʻi Island, assisted with dam observation on Oʻahu and managed traffic control points on Maui.

    A week later the mission escalated with the arrival of a second, more powerful Kona Low storm, which increased the number of activated personnel to around 200. This phase was defined by critical rescue operations on Oʻahu, where HWVTs conducted ground rescues for 91 people, and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters airlifted another 47 adults, children and two dogs to safety from the Waiʻanae area. The Guard’s 93rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package assisted with search and extraction operations in the first days after the storm on the North Shore of Oʻahu.

    “Our Soldiers and Airmen answered the call to service, putting community first in support of response and recovery efforts during these back-to-back-to-back storms,” said Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, the adjutant general for the state of Hawaiʻi. “Their commitment to helping neighbors in need, reflects their dedication to help families and communities begin recovery.”

    As the immediate flood threats from the March storms subsided, the mission transitioned to recovery. Guard members assisted Maui County with 68 damage assessments, including an aerial survey of Molokaʻi for Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

    On Oʻahu, the focus shifted to debris removal and providing essential services. Guard teams began clearing debris and distributing potable water to communities on the North Shore.

    The operational tempo remained high into early April, as Guard members prepared for a third storm system while continuing recovery work. More than 4,400 sandbags were filled and distributed to protect communities, and response assets were staged statewide.

    “Across the state, we’ve called on our citizen soldiers and airmen to be ready to assist first responders and protect our communities,” said Brig. Gen. Tyson Tahara, acting director of the HING Joint Staff, during the April preparations. “We continued to maintain strong coordination with our county emergency management partners to provide disaster relief.”

    The final phase of the mission involved continued support for Oʻahu residents affected by a boil-water notice in the Waialua area. A team of 130 personnel managed bulk potable water distribution points at Otake and Mill Camps, a mission that continued until demobilization at the end of May.

    Meanwhile, support on Maui officially concluded in late April, with the Molokaʻi Armory being provided to the Maui Emergency Management Agency to serve as a long-term community resiliency hub.

    By the conclusion of the activation, the Hawaiʻi National Guard had: · Rescued or evacuated 138 civilians by air and ground. · Distributed over 42,000 gallons of potable water to over 3,200 residents. · Cleared 3,732 cubic yards of debris from 164 homes.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 15:56
    Story ID: 566473
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiʻi National Guard Concludes Multi-Month Response to Severe Weather, by Rachel Blaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hawaii National Guard conducts response and recovery missions during Kona Low storms
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard CERFP Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment of flood impacted areas with emergency management leaders
    Hawaii National Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P assists with the Waialua flood response
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P assists with the Waialua flood response
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P assists with the Waialua flood response
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P assists with the Waialua flood response
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P assists with the Waialua flood response
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P assists with the Waialua flood response
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P assists with the Waialua flood response
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P Conducts Flood Search and Recovery Mission
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Hawaii National Guard Airman describes dam water monitoring mission during 2026 storms
    Emergency management leaders discuss Hawaii National Guard support and flight observations of flood impacted areas on Oahu
    Hawaii National Guard assists Waialua community with severe weather preparations
    Emergency management leaders discuss Hawaii National Guard support during back‑to‑back storms
    Hawaii National Guard Soldier describes aviation rescue mission during the 2026 Kona Low storms
    Hawaii National Guard Soldier describes relief efforts after record Waialua flooding
    Hawaii National Guard Soldier describes relief efforts after record Waialua flooding
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P assists with the Waialua flood response
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kana Low storm
    Hawaii National Guard CERF-P conducts flood search and recovery mission
    Hawaii National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kona Low storm
    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kana Low storm
    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Support to Oahu Emergencies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version