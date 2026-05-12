Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen respond to the 2026 Kona Low storms and subsequent severe weather across Hawaii from March to May 2026. Hawaii National Guard supported emergency response and recovery efforts, evacuations, search and rescue operations, traffic control, dam monitoring, potable water distribution, debris removal, and sandbag operations and in coordination with local, state and federal agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 21:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007048
|VIRIN:
|260515-Z-XQ428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111706654
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii National Guard conducts response and recovery missions during Kona Low storms, by SPC Daniel Barcenas, SPC Donald Bond and Capt. Deborah Kwan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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