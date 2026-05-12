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    Hawaii National Guard conducts response and recovery missions during Kona Low storms

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Daniel Barcenas, Spc. Donald Bond and Capt. Deborah Kwan

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen respond to the 2026 Kona Low storms and subsequent severe weather across Hawaii from March to May 2026. Hawaii National Guard supported emergency response and recovery efforts, evacuations, search and rescue operations, traffic control, dam monitoring, potable water distribution, debris removal, and sandbag operations and in coordination with local, state and federal agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Donald Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 21:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007048
    VIRIN: 260515-Z-XQ428-1001
    Filename: DOD_111706654
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Hawaii National Guard conducts response and recovery missions during Kona Low storms, by SPC Daniel Barcenas, SPC Donald Bond and Capt. Deborah Kwan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    HAWAII AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    Disaster relief
    National Guard Bureau
    Kona Low
    April Severe Weather Reponse

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