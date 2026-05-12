Hawaii National Guard conducts response and recovery missions during Kona Low storms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007048" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen respond to the 2026 Kona Low storms and subsequent severe weather across Hawaii from March to May 2026. Hawaii National Guard supported emergency response and recovery efforts, evacuations, search and rescue operations, traffic control, dam monitoring, potable water distribution, debris removal, and sandbag operations and in coordination with local, state and federal agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Donald Bond)