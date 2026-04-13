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    Emergency management leaders discuss Hawaii National Guard support during back‑to‑back storms

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    State and county emergency management leaders discuss how the Hawaii National Guard supported response efforts during the March and April 2026 storms, including two Kona Lows and a severe weather event that caused widespread flooding, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 17, 2026. Dr. Randal Collins, director of the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, describes observations from an incident awareness and assessment flight over Oahu and how the partnership strengthens disaster response and recovery. Retired Col. James Barros, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, explains the agency’s coordination with the National Guard, counties, and federal partners. Edwin Matsuda, head of the Flood Control and Dam Safety Section at the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, outlines the Guard’s support in monitoring dam water levels during severe weather. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 22:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003075
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-XQ428-1002
    Filename: DOD_111640084
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Emergency management leaders discuss Hawaii National Guard support during back‑to‑back storms, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    disaster relief
    National Guard Bureau
    Kona Low
    April Severe Weather Response

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