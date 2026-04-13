Emergency management leaders discuss Hawaii National Guard support during back‑to‑back storms

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State and county emergency management leaders discuss how the Hawaii National Guard supported response efforts during the March and April 2026 storms, including two Kona Lows and a severe weather event that caused widespread flooding, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 17, 2026. Dr. Randal Collins, director of the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, describes observations from an incident awareness and assessment flight over Oahu and how the partnership strengthens disaster response and recovery. Retired Col. James Barros, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, explains the agency’s coordination with the National Guard, counties, and federal partners. Edwin Matsuda, head of the Flood Control and Dam Safety Section at the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, outlines the Guard’s support in monitoring dam water levels during severe weather. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)