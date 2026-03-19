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    Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Support to Oahu Emergencies

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division prepare to provide local support to citizens of Oahu's North Shore in coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii during a Kona low storm at Schofield Barracks, on March 20, 2026. The active-duty units staged cargo trucks and rubber boats to assist community response efforts, working alongside the Hawaii Army National Guard to augment ongoing operations and ensure timely aid to affected areas. The combined effort highlights the Army’s commitment to supporting civil authorities and local communities during times of need. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Justin Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 00:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000438
    VIRIN: 260321-A-PJ082-3144
    Filename: DOD_111587845
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Support to Oahu Emergencies, by SPC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #25ID
    #U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii
    #CommunitySupport
    #Hawaii
    #Kona Low
    #ReliefEfforts

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