Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Support to Oahu Emergencies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000438" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division prepare to provide local support to citizens of Oahu's North Shore in coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii during a Kona low storm at Schofield Barracks, on March 20, 2026. The active-duty units staged cargo trucks and rubber boats to assist community response efforts, working alongside the Hawaii Army National Guard to augment ongoing operations and ensure timely aid to affected areas. The combined effort highlights the Army’s commitment to supporting civil authorities and local communities during times of need. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Justin Hicks)