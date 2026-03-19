Hawaii National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kona Low storm

Members of the Hawaii National Guard assisted in the evacuation throughout the State during the second Kona Low storm in two weeks. The Hawaii Army National Guard used their light medium tactical vehicles and Helicopters to transport the stranded residents from flood stricken areas to shelter locations (U.S. Air National Guard video by Retired Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson).
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 21:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000455
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-IX631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111588309
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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