Hawaii National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kona Low storm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000455" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Hawaii National Guard assisted in the evacuation throughout the State during the second Kona Low storm in two weeks. The Hawaii Army National Guard used their light medium tactical vehicles and Helicopters to transport the stranded residents from flood stricken areas to shelter locations (U.S. Air National Guard video by Retired Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson).