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    Hawaii National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kona Low storm

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Hawaii National Guard assisted in the evacuation throughout the State during the second Kona Low storm in two weeks. The Hawaii Army National Guard used their light medium tactical vehicles and Helicopters to transport the stranded residents from flood stricken areas to shelter locations (U.S. Air National Guard video by Retired Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 21:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000455
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-IX631-1001
    Filename: DOD_111588309
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hawaii National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kona Low storm, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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