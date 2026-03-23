Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii National Guard and state officials survey flood damage in Waialua, Hawaii, March 23, 2026. Site visits following last week’s Kona Low included assessments of storm-damaged infrastructure, consultations with emergency management officials and direct outreach to residents in flood-affected communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)