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    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery [Image 8 of 8]

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    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery

    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii National Guard and state officials survey flood damage in Waialua, Hawaii, March 23, 2026. Site visits following last week’s Kona Low included assessments of storm-damaged infrastructure, consultations with emergency management officials and direct outreach to residents in flood-affected communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 02:44
    Photo ID: 9580671
    VIRIN: 260323-Z-SV327-1192
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.83 MB
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery [Image 8 of 8], by SSG John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery
    Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery

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    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    USINDOPACOM
    US Army
    National Guard Bureau
    Kona Low

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