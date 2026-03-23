Hawaii National Guard and state officials survey flood damage in Waialua, Hawaii, March 23, 2026. Site visits following last week’s Kona Low included assessments of storm-damaged infrastructure, consultations with emergency management officials and direct outreach to residents in flood-affected communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 02:44
|Photo ID:
|9580671
|VIRIN:
|260323-Z-SV327-1192
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.83 MB
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Governor, Adjutant General and state officials evaluate Waialua flood recovery [Image 8 of 8], by SSG John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.