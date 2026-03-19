Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kana Low storm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000443" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Hawaii National Guard assist in the evacuation of the north shore of Oahu during the second Kona Low storm in two weeks. The Hawaii National Guard used their LMTVs the transport the residents. Stranded residents were picked up at a Red Cross gathering point at Waialua High School then transported to a shelter location at Lieleihua High school. (US Military Video by Retired MSGT Andrew Lee Jackson)