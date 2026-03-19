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    Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kana Low storm

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Hawaii National Guard assist in the evacuation of the north shore of Oahu during the second Kona Low storm in two weeks. The Hawaii National Guard used their LMTVs the transport the residents. Stranded residents were picked up at a Red Cross gathering point at Waialua High School then transported to a shelter location at Lieleihua High school. (US Military Video by Retired MSGT Andrew Lee Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 01:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000443
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-IX631-1001
    Filename: DOD_111587861
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard assists residents in evacuation during Kana Low storm, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DISASTER AID
    nationa guard
    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG)

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