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    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms [Image 3 of 3]

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    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Capt. Deborah Kwan 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    The Hawaii National Guard hosted state and county emergency management leaders during an incident awareness and assessment aerial flight over Oahu, April 17, 2026. Col. John Udani, Hawaii National Guard director of operations and military support, led Randy Collins, City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management director; retired Col. James Barro, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator; and Edwin Matsuda, flood control and dam safety section head for the Department of Land and Natural Resources, aboard a Blackhawk helicopter to assess flood‑impacted areas on Oahu. Emergency management partners at the state and county levels of government worked with the Hawaii National Guard during the Kona Low storms to strengthen interoperability and support a unified response and recovery effort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Deborah Kwan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 02:42
    Photo ID: 9623899
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-BT725-1030
    Resolution: 5421x3666
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Deborah Kwan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms
    Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms

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    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Disaster relief
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Kona Low
    April Severe Weather Response

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