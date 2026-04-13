Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment with emergency management leaders following storms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hawaii National Guard hosted state and county emergency management leaders during an incident awareness and assessment aerial flight over Oahu, April 17, 2026. Col. John Udani, Hawaii National Guard director of operations and military support, led Randy Collins, City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management director; retired Col. James Barro, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator; and Edwin Matsuda, flood control and dam safety section head for the Department of Land and Natural Resources, aboard a Blackhawk helicopter to assess flood‑impacted areas on Oahu. Emergency management partners at the state and county levels of government worked with the Hawaii National Guard during the Kona Low storms to strengthen interoperability and support a unified response and recovery effort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Deborah Kwan)