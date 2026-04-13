Hawaii National Guard Soldier describes relief efforts after record Waialua flooding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002999" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hawaii National Guard (HING) Sgt. 1st Class Devon Yagin, an operations noncommissioned officer assigned to the 93rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERF-P), describes flood relief efforts by the HING as they assist the City and County of Honolulu first responders and local community Waialua, Hawaii, March 21 - April 1, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)