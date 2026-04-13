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    Hawaii National Guard Soldier describes relief efforts after record Waialua flooding

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    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii National Guard (HING) Sgt. 1st Class Devon Yagin, an operations noncommissioned officer assigned to the 93rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERF-P), describes flood relief efforts by the HING as they assist the City and County of Honolulu first responders and local community Waialua, Hawaii, March 21 - April 1, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 04:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1002999
    VIRIN: 260401-Z-XQ428-1001
    Filename: DOD_111638279
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Hawaii National Guard Soldier describes relief efforts after record Waialua flooding, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    USINDOPACOM
    US Army
    National Guard Bureau
    Kona Low

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