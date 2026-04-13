Hawaii National Guard Soldier describes relief efforts after record Waialua flooding

Hawaii National Guard (HING) Sgt. 1st Class Devon Yagin, an operations noncommissioned officer assigned to the 93rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERF-P), describes flood relief efforts by the HING as they assist the City and County of Honolulu first responders and local community Waialua, Hawaii, March 21 - April 1, 2026. Gov. Josh Green activated the Hawaii National Guard to assist in recovery efforts following record rainfall and flash flooding caused by a Kona Low weather system. (U.S. National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 04:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1002999
|VIRIN:
|260401-Z-XQ428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111638279
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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