The Hawaii National Guard (HING) places a high water rescue team on standby in Waialua, Hawaii, April 9, 2026. At the request of civil authorities, the HING is assisting with local emergency preparations by staging vehicles and equipment statewide in preparation for heavy rains and possible flooding due to ongoing severe weather. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 19:58
|Photo ID:
|9609277
|VIRIN:
|260409-Z-XQ428-1136
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.39 MB
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guard places high water rescue teams on standby for ongoing severe weather [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.