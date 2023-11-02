Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates, Honors Staff

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Ms. Kristine Wickman was recognized as the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Junior...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Ms. Kristine Wickman was recognized as the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Junior Employee of the Quarter for the period of April – June 2023. Wickman’s efforts ensured over 1,200 appointments were researched, reviewed and correctly booked to ensure prompt pre-placement hiring examination completion and continued employee medical surveillance. see less | View Image Page