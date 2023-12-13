Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Corpsman

    Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Joshua Forte on Friday, December 15.

    Forte served aboard the clinic in the facility’s Optometry Department for over two years, supporting the completion of over 2,000 eye exams, 200 surgical consults and 500 flight physicals. Ford also served on the clinic’s honor guard, dedicating over 160 hours to render honors at 42 local funerals for veterans.

    In recognition of his exceptional service, Forte received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

    Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Corpsman

