Cherry Point Clinic Farewells Corpsman

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Joshua Forte on Friday, December 15. Forte served aboard the clinic in the facility’s Optometry Department for over two years, supporting the completion of over 2,000 eye exams, 200 surgical consults and 500 flight physicals. Ford also served on the clinic’s honor guard, dedicating over 160 hours to render honors at 42 local funerals for veterans. In recognition of his exceptional service, Forte received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. see less | View Image Page