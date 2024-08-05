Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Navy Officer Promotes to Commander

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Commander Allison Clark, Ph.D., ABPP, promoted to the rank during ceremony conducted Thursday, August 1, 2024, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Clark serves aboard the facility’s Behavioral Health Department as a Clinical Psychologist.

