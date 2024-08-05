Commander Allison Clark, Ph.D., ABPP, promoted to the rank during ceremony conducted Thursday, August 1, 2024, aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Clark serves aboard the facility’s Behavioral Health Department as a Clinical Psychologist.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 08:14
|Photo ID:
|8578121
|VIRIN:
|240801-O-KJ310-8927
|Resolution:
|3894x2596
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cherry Point Navy Officer Promotes to Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Celebrates, Honors Staff
No keywords found.